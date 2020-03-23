Behind the Scenes of a Museum’s Makeover

The National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall is undergoing an extensive renovation, and during the next few years, all of the Museum’s 23 galleries will be renewed. To safeguard artifacts during construction, the Museum staff is moving more than 5,200 aircraft, spacecraft, and other items to a new storage facility at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in northern Virginia.

While all Smithsonian museums in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and New York City are temporarily as a public health precaution due to COVID-19, we offer a few peeks at the behind-the-scenes labor.